Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills has been recognized for his service to the U.S. Army and for his service to the community. Now, he's being recognized for his contributions to his medical specialty, oral and maxillofacial surgery.
At the annual scientific conference and exhibition of the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Idaho, planned for the end of May, Tan will receive the group's Humanitarian Award, which he will share with a female surgeon, who, like Tan, is affiliated with the military.
Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, the immediate past president of the college, nominated Tan for the award. He said many people are deserving, but Tan is a "genuine, honest individual," who "values what the college stands for as a professional society."
Bennett, who's had a long and prestigious career teaching and doing surgery at the University of Connecticut and the University of Indiana, now is chief of oral surgery at the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis.
He said his association with the V.A. made him realize it was time to recognize those surgeons who've served the military. Frequently, the college has given the award to surgeons who've gone on medical missions. And sometimes, there are years when the award isn't given.
But Tan, who's become a friend of Bennett's, is "genuine, sincere. .... He cares. He gives back. He still cares about his family, his profession, his country, and the men and women who've served under him," Bennett said.
Tan retired as a colonel with the U.S. Army Reserve's Dental Corps after 36 years. He now serves as a civilian aide to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. He also is chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. He believes he's the first resident of Citrus County to serve in either post.
He served as the highest-ranking dental corps officer in the Office of Surgeon General and Pentagon. He was the second in command of the Pacific Regional Dental Command, as well as of the Europe Regional Dental Command. He commanded the 185th Dental Company and the 7301 Medical Training Support Battalion.
As a civilian, he was in private practice.
His educational background is equally as impressive. He is both a dentist and a medical doctor. In addition to being an expert in oral, maxillofacial, and craniofacial surgery, and oro-facial pain, he also is an expert in anesthesiology. He has two master's degrees in health sciences, as well -- one in public health and one in emergency and disaster management. He's served on the faculty of three institutions.
Tan said he's humbled about receiving the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons' Humanitarian Award, which he said is like "a lifetime achievement award."
He said he's expected to give a 30-minute talk about himself at the convention where he will receive the award. He said he will "tie in my development as a surgeon with my military career." He will emphasize his pursuit of lifetime learning and how his learning and military service have led to more and more opportunities. He said he'll also address his desire to give back to his community, military, and country.
The award is a "culminating event," he said, and "nothing I strived for."
It serves as somewhat of a "capstone," he said, after being named a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and president of the board of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital within the past year.
The award is "a humbling and honorable gesture marking what I've done," he said. "I very much appreciate it."
Tan is a humble man, himself, and told how when he informed his children about his latest award, they responded, "Oh, God. Another one?"
Tan takes it all in stride.
"I'm fortunate, happy, and lucky," he said.
While most people would be thrilled to receive one distinguished honor over the course of a year, what's it like to receive three -- being named a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, being elected president of the Oak Hill Hospital trustees, and now receiving a Humanitarian Award from his professional group?
