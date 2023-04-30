Peter Tan at Fort Sam Houston

Dr. Peter Tan attended a ceremony in late March at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, where the U.S. Army Dentistry Monument was dedicated. Tan retired from the Army Reserve's Dental Corps after 36 years of service.

 Special to the Chronicle

Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills has been recognized for his service to the U.S. Army and for his service to the community. Now, he's being recognized for his contributions to his medical specialty, oral and maxillofacial surgery.

At the annual scientific conference and exhibition of the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Idaho, planned for the end of May, Tan will receive the group's Humanitarian Award, which he will share with a female surgeon, who, like Tan, is affiliated with the military.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.