She reached out to female veterans in July 2015 by running an item in the Citrus County Chronicle, stating she was holding a meeting for women with military experience. As a result of that meeting, she founded the Female Veterans Network in Citrus County.
After that, founder Cynthia Henderson and the members of the Network did all they could to get a monument erected to honor military women. On Jan. 30, 2021, that monument was dedicated where it now stands at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness.
