She reached out to female veterans in July 2015 by running an item in the Citrus County Chronicle, stating she was holding a meeting for women with military experience. As a result of that meeting, she founded the Female Veterans Network in Citrus County.

After that, founder Cynthia Henderson and the members of the Network did all they could to get a monument erected to honor military women. On Jan. 30, 2021, that monument was dedicated where it now stands at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.