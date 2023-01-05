The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 has supported Daystar Life Center for several years with collection boxes at the Post for non-perishable food, clothing, and blankets, as well as donations of hams for Thanksgiving dinners.
This year Unit 166 increased their support and involvement with Daystar.
The members made “ditty bags” filled with personal items for the homeless veterans who come to Daystar for assistance.
At Christmas, funds were donated to purchase holiday meals for families in need as well as twelve boxes of toys.
And for Daystar’s latest event, “Returning from the Holidays” the Auxiliary members y donated nine boxes of school supplies to assist with the event.
American Legion Post 166 is located at 4520 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza (between U.S. 19 and Yulee Road). Call 352-765-3949.
