In order to make a brighter Christmas for our senior veterans, the Father James Hoge Assembly 1547 of the Knights of Columbus distributed gift bags to local retirement and nursing facilities. The Knights not only conveyed warm wishes for the holiday season, but thanked the veterans for their service to our country.
The gift bags contained items that could be used or enjoyed every day, such as socks, toiletries, snacks, magazines, word puzzles and playing cards. The Knights prepared 120 bags and delivered them to six facilities throughout Citrus County. This is the third year that the Knights have done this.
