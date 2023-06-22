Independence Day is an incredibly festive time for millions of American families nationwide. It’s a day to celebrate freedom in all its forms. Typically, families enjoy BBQs, fireworks, beaches, pools, and quality time with friends and family.

July Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that over one billion dollars is spent on beer on this day. It’s no secret that binge drinking leads to dangerous outcomes. Adults are free to make their own choices. Statistically, 17% of Florida adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.