Independence Day is an incredibly festive time for millions of American families nationwide. It’s a day to celebrate freedom in all its forms. Typically, families enjoy BBQs, fireworks, beaches, pools, and quality time with friends and family.
July Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that over one billion dollars is spent on beer on this day. It’s no secret that binge drinking leads to dangerous outcomes. Adults are free to make their own choices. Statistically, 17% of Florida adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.
Holidays like July Fourth that promote heavy drinking can be challenging for people in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. However, there are practical ways for anyone to stay sober on Independence Day and enjoy celebrating freedom.
“It can be tough during the early days of recovery. July Fourth is a massive holiday, and copious amounts of alcohol are consumed, but it’s not impossible to stay sober,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Consider some of the following tips to help stay sober and enjoy the Fourth of July:
Know and identify relapse triggers, such as people, places, environments, or situations. If you recognize these triggers, you can avoid them or manage the situation. It’s also essential to have a healthy outlet to manage negative emotions or feelings that come up when these triggers occur.
Bring sober friends to July Fourth celebrations. This can offer support and other sober people to spend time with. Yet, it is essential to note that most people are not drinking their faces off or using drugs, but there are situations where this happens.
Bringing non-alcoholic drinks or “mocktails” to the July Fourth festivities is also a good idea. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have a drink in your hand and do not take no for an answer. In addition, try to avoid drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking actively.
Finally, have an exit strategy. If you find yourself in a situation where you need to leave, make it possible to do this easily. It’s ok to leave parties, and it is also ok to decline invitations. You have the freedom to choose how you want to spend your July Fourth holiday.
Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Being free from the chains of addiction is a fantastic feeling. The day can be an opportunity to create new traditions and memories, spend quality time with loved ones, and enjoy the freedom you have given yourself.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the health care website Recovery Begins.
