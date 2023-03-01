Each year on March 29, the United States honors the brave individuals who fought in the Vietnam War.
Supporting National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a worthy effort that can send the right message to veterans who sadly were not always met with open arms when they returned home.
According to the U.S. Army Center for Military History, veterans of the Vietnam War represented nearly 10 percent of their generation. In recognition of those veterans' efforts and sacrifice, in 2012 President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was subsequently signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017.
In recognition of the significance of honoring the many brave individuals who served in the Vietnam War, communities can embrace these suggestions for honoring Vietnam veterans.
Plan a commemorative event.
An annual community-wide commemorative event can serve as a great way to honor individuals who served in Vietnam and let them know their efforts are appreciated and not forgotten. Events can highlight local veterans who served in Vietnam, including those who have passed away as well as those who are still alive.
Prioritize veterans' rights.
The organization Vehicles for Veterans notes that support for policy makers and organizations that fight for veterans' rights can ensure more veterans have access to services they need and benefits they've earned. This can be especially valuable for Vietnam veterans, the majority of whom are seniors and in need of help.
Support the establishment of a public memorial or memorials.
A public memorial or a series of memorials honoring locals who lost their lives in the war or have passed away since returning home can be a great way to remember both deceased and living veterans. For those veterans who are deceased, a public memorial like a commemorative brick or a dedicated, inscribed park bench ensures their sacrifices and bravery live on for years to come.
Surviving veterans also can take solace from such memorials, knowing that their own sacrifice and bravery has been highlighted and honored.
Invite veterans to share their stories.
Communities can sponsor oral history projects and/or host public speaking forums that invite Vietnam War veterans to share stories of their service. Such endeavors can prove cathartic for veterans of the Vietnam War and also ensure the generations that come behind them, including their children and grandchildren, have first-person accounts of a deadly and costly conflict that lasted for two decades
Efforts to honor veterans of the Vietnam War can ensure the bravery and sacrifices of these individuals is never forgotten.
