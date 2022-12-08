CC WWII-Rangers-Earn-Congressional-Medal-of-Honor

Troops relieve Army Rangers at Point du Hoc on June 8, 1944, after the Allied forces’ invasion of Normandy, France. Captured German prisoners also are shown.

 Photo courtesy of VFW magazine

America’s World War II Army Rangers received a collective Congressional Gold Medal on June 7. President Joe Biden signed legislation P.L. 117-132 that day, which authorized the awards.

They were recognized for their “bravery and sacrifice in combat” and earned the Gold Medal for “contributing greatly to the military success” of Allied forces, according to Congress.

