A major hub of military activity during the height of the Cold War was the Blytheville Air Force Base, which was located in Mississippi County in Arkansas.

Few events have shaped American society like the Cold War in the 20th century. The global conflict, riddled with propaganda between the world's two dominant superpowers - the United States and the Soviet Union - had far-reaching social and economic impact.

President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as "the evil empire." From the time the Cold War started soon after World War II in 1947 to the time it ended in 1991 when the Soviet Union dissolved and separated into republics, American patriotism ran high, but so did the constant fear of possible nuclear warfare.

