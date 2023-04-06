The Fort Cooper Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), held a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony at the March 7 meeting at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club in Hernando.

Major John K. McGee, retired, U.S. Army, was the guest speaker. The primary purpose was to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR is a Commemorative Partner of the United States Vietnam War Commemoration and was truly proud to honor Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans in Citrus County.

