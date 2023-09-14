The Hernando home of Korean War Navy veteran Mary West has a new paint job and repaired windows, and West also has some money for taxes and other repairs, thanks to people who contributed to a Go Fund Me account, those who made direct contributions, and the Dumas-Hartson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8189 of Homosassa.
The VFW post stepped up and donated a check recently for $5,900 to Willie's Painting & Pressure Washing when representatives of the post, its auxiliary, and the Female Veterans Network met in West's yard to admire the work done and thank each other.
The new colors - Softer Tan and Brevity Brown - make the house look quite contemporary.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
West, 88, is chaplain of the Female Veterans Network.
Eileen MacKrell, the Network's treasurer, said her group initially explored if there were grants available to cover the painting costs. But most grants are for people facing immediate emergencies, she said.
The Network then decided to set up a Go Fund Me Account. Meanwhile, various people in and outside the community who learned of West's need, made contributions. MacKrell estimates that, in addition to Post 8189's contributions, Network members and others raised about $5,000.
MacKrell said that money will be used for taxes, as well as West's other home repair needs and expenses.
West said her house had not been painted since 2009. The color had faded, had streaks of green blended in, and was a mess, she said.
The veteran nurse has a limited income and said she couldn't afford to have her home repainted.
Andy Swiggum, chaplain of the VFW auxiliary, said she saw a story in the Chronicle about a vet who needed her house painted and relayed the information to the auxiliary and to the veterans. Each group decided this was a project to which they wanted to contribute.
"It's vets helping vets," said Milo Stewart, senior vice commander of Post 8189.
West said when she learned the Female Veterans Network was looking for ways to help her get her house painted and that the project actually was going to happen, "I was overcome with emotion."
Two years ago, the roof on West's house was replaced under a program by Owens Corning to provide new roofs to veterans with a need.
At a meeting in July, representatives from the Female Veterans group shared a letter to members and others that said a member was unable to keep up maintenance on her home after her husband "suffered a series of debilitating strokes and our member became his fulltime caretaker." The illness "depleted her savings," the letter said.
West said her husband, John, a former Marine, passed away in 2015. He had served six years in the Marines. He was in active duty during the Korean War.
West served seven years in the nursing corps, and during the Korean War, was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital.
She and John moved to Citrus County in 1989. In 2000, she retired from Citrus Memorial Hospital as a nurse in the same-day surgery unit.
She volunteers her nursing skills once a week at the Connections Clinic in Hernando, a spot providing free healthcare to the homeless and indigent.
"This is my contribution," she said. "It keeps me going."
She said she's seeing that "Good things come to those who wait."
She also said she's honored that "the VFW found me worthy enough. ... I'm just blessed with so many people who care. I hope to continue as long as I can. ... I so appreciate being recognized."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.