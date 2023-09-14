The Hernando home of Korean War Navy veteran Mary West has a new paint job and repaired windows, and West also has some money for taxes and other repairs, thanks to people who contributed to a Go Fund Me account, those who made direct contributions, and the Dumas-Hartson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8189 of Homosassa.

The VFW post stepped up and donated a check recently for $5,900 to Willie's Painting & Pressure Washing when representatives of the post, its auxiliary, and the Female Veterans Network met in West's yard to admire the work done and thank each other.

