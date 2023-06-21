Fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July are as American as the Stars and Stripes and The Star-Spangled Banner.
However, “as beautiful as they are, the sounds, smells and shockwaves of fireworks can be triggering for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD,” said Annie Tang, staff psychologist at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, in a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “These can bring up emotional and physiological reactions, and bring up trauma memories from the past, which can bring up intense anxiety and fear.”
In 2021, in the early hours of Monday, July 5, Sean Liebman, a 10-year Air Force veteran who had served as a field medic in Afghanistan and who suffered from PTSD, took his own life as a result of listening to the 4th of July fireworks celebrations going on all around him.
Last year, the Sean Liebman Memorial Fund and the American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River hosted “Escape The Fireworks,” a fireworks-free party to give veterans with PTSD a safe place to go during the fireworks.
This year, two Escape the Fireworks events are being offered on two different nights, July 2 and 4.
- The July 2 event is from 6 p.m. to midnight at Sportsmen’s Bowl, 100 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41) in Inverness.
- This year, the city of Inverness is hosting its annual Patriotic Evening with fireworks on Sunday, July 2, at Liberty Park.
- The July 4 event is also from 6 p.m. to midnight at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
“I know the city of Crystal River is doing their fireworks on the 3rd this year, but I kept the event on the 4th because it was really those backyard fireworks that got to Sean that night,” said Vicky Post, Sean’s friend and one of the event founders and organizers.
Post said the purpose of these events is to give the very veterans who fought for our country the opportunity to celebrate the country’s birthday with a safe and entertaining evening spent with others who are understanding.
At each location, food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and a bar will be open to purchase alcoholic beverages.
Also, DJ Billi will be at both events for karaoke, there will be door prizes and cornhole; bowling is available at the Sportsmen’s Bowl event.
“We had 92 people show up last year,” Post said. “Everyone is welcome. We ask no questions and we don’t ask for a veteran ID – we don’t want anyone to be embarrassed or discouraged from coming. So friends and family are welcome as well.”
Everything, except alcohol, is paid for by the Sean Liebman Memorial Fund.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
