Post-traumatic stress disorder is more prevalent than people may realize.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 5 percent of adults in the United States experiences PTSD in any given year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Post-traumatic stress disorder is more prevalent than people may realize.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 5 percent of adults in the United States experiences PTSD in any given year.
The VA reports that women are more likely to develop PTSD than men, with around 8 in every 100 women experiencing the condition compared to four in every 100 men. That disparity is partly attributable to the types of traumatic events that women are more likely to experience than men, such as sexual assault.
PTSD can develop after an individual goes through or witnesses a life-threatening event. Though the VA notes it's normal to experience stress reactions after such events, it's also typical for people to begin feeling better after a few weeks or months. When individuals experience stress reactions that last longer than a few months, they might have PTSD and should contact a physician immediately.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.