Local resident Andrew Render recently retired from the USCG Auxiliary after serving nearly 27 years. He was honored at a luncheon by auxiliary members of Flotilla 15-3 of Ocala and USCG Chief Kyle Suga, officer-in-charge, Coast Guard Station Yankeetown.
Render began his auxiliary career in February 1996 working with USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 5-3 in Virginia. Seven years later, he transferred to District 7 Division 15 in Florida.
While in the auxiliary, Render held a variety of offices including flotilla staff officer and division staff officer for several different areas, flotilla commander, division commander and national deputy director for Vessel Examinations and Recreational Boating Safety.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In addition, he held certifications as boat crew, coxswain, Recreational Boating Safety specialist, instructor, Team Coordination Training facilitator, Telecommunications operator, Coast Guard watchstander, and Aids to Navigation verifier.
Over the years, Render accumulated many awards including Auxiliary Commendation Medals (two), Auxiliary Commodore’s Letter of Commendation (eight), Auxiliary Sustained Service Award, Coast Guard Presidential Unit Citation, Coast Guard Unit Commendation with operational merit (three), Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation (five), Department of Transportation 9-11 Award, Coast Guard Operations Service, Auxiliary Membership Award (five), Auxiliary Marine Safety Award, Auxiliary Operations Award, Auxiliary Instructor Award, Auxiliary Vessel Examiner Award (three), Auxiliary Public Education Service Award (two).
“Without a doubt, my most satisfying experience was serving as flotilla commander,” Render said. “As flotilla commander, you have the opportunity to blend the needs of the boating public and the auxiliary, while helping our members meet their personal goals.”
Another memorable experience which Render had took place during the first two weeks following the events of 9/11. as division captain, his auxiliary unit assumed responsibility for Coast Guard Station Milford Haven. The entire active-duty crew and the station’s assets were temporarily reassigned to protect Washington, D.C.
“Overall, it has been an interesting and exciting ride,” said Render. “Now it is time for me to spend more time on the golf course!”
Render’s experience and expertise will be greatly missed by his fellow Coast Guard Auxiliarists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.