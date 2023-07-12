CC FVT at new home

The board of the Female Veterans Network met for the first time recently in their new home, the former sanctuary of Faith Lutheran Church of Lecanto. Planets that were part of Daily Vacation Bible School activities provided a background. The network members include, from left, back row, Cheryl Smith, Eileen MacKrell and Linda Powell, as well as the Rev. Larry Griffin. Front row are Jo Monty, Cynthia Henderson, Jane Mundis, Joanne Hirst with Pepper in a carrying sling, and Bonnie Peterson. 

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Since 2016, when Cynthia Henderson of Lecanto founded the Female Veterans Network, the group has been meeting in various rooms of the Citrus County Resource Center.

They've accomplished much in these spaces. In 2021, they got a statue erected at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness that honors women who have served in the military.

