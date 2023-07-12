Since 2016, when Cynthia Henderson of Lecanto founded the Female Veterans Network, the group has been meeting in various rooms of the Citrus County Resource Center.
They've accomplished much in these spaces. In 2021, they got a statue erected at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness that honors women who have served in the military.
They raise scholarship money for female JROTC students who want to pursue post-high school education. They've put up shelves at the Nature Coast Thrift Store in Homosassa. They participate in food drives, donate clothing to schools, speak to students, take part in the Veterans Day parade, and help female veterans, among their many charitable and patriotic acts.
Now they have a home of their own.
According to the group's Facebook page, they've been searching two years for their own space to conduct business, meet and greet female vets, and hold monthly meetings.
Faith Lutheran Church of Lecanto has offered the women its former sanctuary building as a meeting spot, near State Road 44 and County Road 491. They won't pay rent. They just have to get liability insurance.
The group's board held its first meeting in the building recently, and the Rev. Larry Griffin welcomed the members.
He prayed that God would bless the group and offered thanks for the Constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and freedom to assemble.
He said it was good to see the building being used.
Faith Lutheran has a newer sanctuary on the same property and uses the older sanctuary less frequently.
The female vets have access to 4,000 square feet of space at their new site, according to the network's Vice President Jo Monty.
Network members will decide soon when their space will be open to the public. The plan is for a member to be on site one or two days a week.
The new spot includes the former sanctuary, which was set up with tables and chairs for the meeting. A smaller meeting space with tables and chairs adjoins.
There is a sizeable kitchen, as well as an office and restrooms.
In a phone interview, Griffin said he saw an article in the Chronicle about the network seeking a spot to rent near U.S. 44 and County Road 491. He phoned Henderson.
Henderson said in a phone interview that "It seemed a perfect place for us. It was a very good match. It's a very vet-oriented church."
Two other groups contacted Henderson about buildings available. But the network could check off the greatest number of its wants and needs at the Faith Lutheran site, according to Henderson.
Griffin said the church is not charging rent, but the network can make freewill donations.
The church offered its facilities because "we appreciate their service to our country, and we have a strong military presence in our congregation," he said.
"We have a great deal of love and appreciation for the good people who have served our country, and this is a way for our congregation to engage. We do want to meet the needs of the community and there seemed to be a need."
At the meeting at their Faith Lutheran site, network members approved a bid for insurance, made ongoing plans for members to talk to students at summer camps, discussed the need for signs at their new building, and mentioned that a lunch meeting is planned July 21 at 1 p.m. at Grumpy Gators Bar & Grill at 4828 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
An Aug. 18 lunch at 1 p.m. is planned at The Front Porch, 12039 Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Monty said any female veteran interested in joining the group for lunch should contact her at 952-239-1027.
Starting in September and through May, network members will have formal meetings at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Faith Lutheran site, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
Information about the Female Veterans Network is available from Monty or from Henderson, 352-628-6481. The group's website is www.femalevets.net, or search Facebook for Female Veterans Network.
To help, visit the Female Veterans home GoFundMe link at https://gofund.me/9634052f.
