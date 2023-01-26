Members of the Submariners Sturgeon Base United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) of Citrus County commanded by Alan Arnold, MMCM (ss), U. S. Navy retired, presented longevity awards to several members of the Sturgeon Base USSVI at the Blanton-Thompson American Legion Post 155, where they meet monthly.
Five of the members were absent during the honor ceremony and were unable to make the ceremony. But there were five submariners present to receiver their longevity honors from Cmdr. Arnold. Those present to receive their awards were: Dennis Zipay, 5 years; Jerry Payne, 5 years; George Van Teslaar, 10 years; Billy Wein, 25 years; and David Garraway, 20 years.
Submariners are part of the U.S. Navy. They were assigned to both diesel and nuclear boats.
A nuclear submarine has a nuclear reactor that makes it operate at a high speed for long periods of time, while having unlimited range.
Diesel subs use electronic batteries, go at a slower speed and can only be submerged for a few days or at a higher speed for a few hours. They run on electric motors that charge while the diesel engine is running.
A nuclear sub has the advantage to remain submerged indefinitely, where a diesel sub must surface at shorter intervals; although, diesel boats were quieter to run especially as an advantage in warfare.
The Westinghouse Corporation built the first reactor and Adm. Hyman G. Rickover was named “the Father of the Nuclear Navy,” for his role in creating the first nuclear submarine.
Today, the Navy uses all nuclear boats.
Who was honored?
David Garraway
Garraway served from 1956 to 1977.
“I was on the USS Sea Cat in 1957 and on the USS Marlin and both were in Key West, Florida,” he said. Later, Garraway returned to the Sea Cat. They were both diesel boats.
Garraway went to nuclear school at Windsor Lock, Connecticut, and later was a submarine instructor for nuclear, chemical and biological defense. Later, he became a Navy recruiter and eventually retired. He was also the fourth commander of the Sturgeon Base Submariner Veterans.
Dennis Zipay
Zipay served from 1968 to 1975 and worked out of Guam.
“It’s a totally different experience being on a submarine, we could be gone for days or months and you can’t get off,” he said.
He loved it and said all the officers were great.
“We had a lot of camaraderie,” he said, noting everyone got to know everyone on the boat.
And, “everyone knew everything about the boat from the torpedo room to the engine room,” he said.
Jerry Payne
Payne served from 1971 to 1982 in the Navy, on a submarine from 1975 to 1981
“I was on two different submarines — a fast attack where crews relieve each other and on a ballistic missile sub,” he said.
He worked three years as an instructor then his commander sent him to the nuclear route for six years.
“There is a lot of camaraderie on the boats,” he recalled. “When we are underneath the sea, it’s like a smooth surface except when we did exercises to turn the boat; not unlike a plane’s bumpy ride on the runway, until the plane’s in the air,” Payne said.
George Van Teslaar
Van Teslaar served in the Navy from 1960 to 1982. He said he joined the submarines mainly because his buddies were in the Marines in Korea and said they were always shot at. They told him to go on a submarine because there was good food and good money to be made.
“I went to sub school in New London where we went out on different submarines,” said Van Teslaar. He learned electronics.
One of his jobs was becoming a Sonarman and he did sound navigation and ranger work. He also went to Sonar school and learned how to distinguish the sound of a target and track a target.
“Every boat had a different sound, Van Teslaar learned.
Billy Wein
Wein served 25 years. He built Mark 48 Torpedoes.
“I retired in 1977, but came back in 1978 to a diesel boat where we used old World War II torpedoes to practice with,” said Wein.
They had an exercise head on them,” he recalled. “We fired them eight times for practice.”
In 1956, Wein spent three years in the marines and went to school to become a commissioned officer. Then, he got out of the military. His wife was having their third child and he tried to rejoin, but the Marines didn’t want you to have too many dependents, so he joined the Navy.
After 12 years, he went back to nuclear submarines and became the chief of the boat, worked two more years, then retired. He’s been married now for 66 years.
Today, Wein said, they use more sophisticated computerized torpedoes.
Also present during the longevity awards was Jay D. Mack, district commander ES4 of the Central Florida Base of the U.S. Submarines Veterans Inc. and Kenneth Nichols, Southeast regional director of the Nautilus Base of the USSVI.
Sturgeon Base
Alan Arnold is the commander of the Sturgeon Base USSVI of Citrus County. He joined the Navy in 1973.
“After boot camp, I went to A school and became a machinist in Great Lakes, Illinois,” he said.
From 1976 to 1979, he was a submariner. Arnold went to nuclear power school at Mare Island, California, and later taught newbies how to run a power plant in Windsor Lock, Connecticut.
On a Navy surface boat at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he was an ELT (engineer laboratory technician) for 3 1/2 years. Later, he served on the USS James Monroe submarine.
There are 100,000 pieces of equipment on submarines. “Every submariner knows every part of the boat and how it operates,” he said. “We go under and do anything to protect the country, the ocean and waves as we depend on one another. There’s no room for mistakes.”
