Members of the Submariners Sturgeon Base United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) of Citrus County commanded by Alan Arnold, MMCM (ss), U. S. Navy retired, presented longevity awards to several members of the Sturgeon Base USSVI at the Blanton-Thompson American Legion Post 155, where they meet monthly.

Five of the members were absent during the honor ceremony and were unable to make the ceremony. But there were five submariners present to receiver their longevity honors from Cmdr. Arnold. Those present to receive their awards were: Dennis Zipay, 5 years; Jerry Payne, 5 years; George Van Teslaar, 10 years; Billy Wein, 25 years; and David Garraway, 20 years.

