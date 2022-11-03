In recognition of the many service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our country over the years, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 15 invites the public to attend the annual memorial ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Douglas Munro monument.
The program will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the USCG Douglas Munro Monument at Little Springs Park, 634 NW Second Ave., Crystal River. The program lasts about one hour.
The U. S. Coast Guard Douglas Munro monument was built in honor of USCG Signalman Douglas Munro. He is the only Coast Guardsman to earn the United States Medal of Honor. The medal was awarded because of his heroic actions which were crucial to evacuating hundreds of endangered Marines during the World War II battle of Guadalcanal.
This project came about through the efforts of personnel at the USCG Station Yankeetown and the late Ken Harrington who spearheaded the project. Harrington was a Crystal River resident and member of the Crystal River Fraternal Order of Eagles.
A few years ago, when Harrington was interviewed by Linda Jones, USCG Auxiliary Public Affairs, about the monument, he said that this monument was erected to honor not only Douglas Munro and the U.S. Coast Guard, but ALL the men and women of the armed forces who gave their lives while serving their country.
USCG Auxiliary Division 15 invites all local Veterans, their families, and the public to join us for this moving tribute to our military. Seating is limited so we suggest you bring a lawn chair. For more information, call 352-503-6199.
