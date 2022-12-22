CC Army-School-Honors-Two-Special-Forces-Soldiers

Retired Lt. Gen. Bennet Sacolick, former commander of the Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speaks in front of the special warfare center on June 23 at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

Fort Bragg’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June for two buildings named in honor of two of the most famous Green Berets in Army history.

The North Carolina school’s newly opened Chapman Hall, which was named in honor of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Chapman, will house advanced skills and network courses, as well as headquarters for six companies and five different training battalions, according to an Army statement.

