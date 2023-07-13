It was a powerful moment of nostalgia on June 28 as Tom Gotterup, a former Marine recruit from Queens, New York, returned to Parris Island, South Carolina, 60 years after he first set foot on its hallowed grounds as a 17-year-old.

The occasion marked not only a homecoming for Gotterup, a resident of Citrus County since 2002, but also a reflection on his journey as a young Marine and his subsequent service in Vietnam during the early days of the war.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.