Lecanto High School's Army ROTC students and AMVET Post 89 worked Saturday morning, Dec. 31, to respectfully retire over 750 American flags.
The flags collected by the AMVET Post at their collection sites at Lecanto government offices, the AMVET Post's home at 1 Civic Circle in Beverly Hills and St. Timothy Lutheran Church were faded or torn by the rages of wind.
The Panther Battalion cadets began the morning by unfolding and then raising a large American flag followed by a detailed history of the American flag by cadet Antonio Garrido based on information obtained by their instructor Dean Kelly from the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
The ROTC cadets in their sharp blue uniforms carefully removed the flag’s blue field of stars which represents the union of the state’s first and then cut up the length of each stripe from all 750-plus flags.
In the process they found nine flags that were still serviceable. The cadets then proceeded stripe by stripe to place them into the two burn barrels which was donated by Crystal River Recycling.
As the first set of stripes were carried to the burn barrels by the cadets, they announced which state it represented in the order of joining the union. This was then followed by the blue field with stars which represent the union as a whole.
AMVET Post Cmdr. Lou Ann Braglin complimented the ROTC cadets on both their respect for the flags and presented Cadet Cmdr. Lt. Colonel Julian Arceo with a $250 check on behalf of the AMVET Post.
The flag retirement was held in the high school parking lot and was open for public viewing. AMVET 2nd Vice Cmdr. Floyd Blodgett stated the flag retirement is held at least once a year and this was probably the best flag retirement he has ever seen. The Citrus County community should be proud of the way these ROTC cadets conduct themselves.
