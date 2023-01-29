Citrus County
Veterans Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-527-5915
VSO – Philip Watson
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776
Military Order of the
Purple Heart
c/o Cdr Richard Hunt
P.O. Box 1345
Lecanto, FL 34460-1345
407-579-6190
Air Force Assoc. Chapter 136
352-854-8328
4005 N. Hatchet Circle
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
American Legion Post 155
Commander Doug Hockenberry
6585 W Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River, FL 34429-9355
352-795-6526
Service Officer: Wanda Thomas
Cell: 352-257-0541
American Legion Post 155 Auxiliary
6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River, FL 34429-9355
352-795-6526
President Eileen Harrison
352-422-3593
American Legion Post 166
Commander Robert Scott
P.O. Box 767
Homosassa Springs, FL 34447
352-419-8819
American Legion Post 225
Commander Frederick Daniels
6535 S. Withlapopka Dr.
Floral City, FL 34436
Post Cdr: 352-860-1629
Service Officer:
Frederick A. Daniels
352-422-2449
American Legion Post 225 Auxiliary
Pres: Marcia Gallagher
6535 S. Withlapopka Dr.
Floral City, FL 34436
352-860-1629
American Legion Post 237
4077 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL 34461
352-897-4776
Commander: Ray Roby
352-527-9112
American Legion
Auxiliary Unit 237
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
Michelle Cavalieri
352-897-4776
American Legion Memorial
Post 237
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
Kenneth Cavalieri
352-897-4776
American Legion Riders
Post 237
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
John Roby
352-536-7480
American Legion Post 77
Commander: Robert Glumpe
P.O. Box 1196
Inverness, FL 34451-1196
Post Cdr: 315-491-5986
American Legion Post 77
Auxiliary
President: Alice Brumett
P.O. Box 952
Inverness, FL 34451
352-860-2981
American Legion Riders
C/O of American Legion
Post 155
6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River, FL 34423-0908
352-795-6526
Director Daniel Pule
570-369-3095
Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 155
c/o the American Legion
Post 155
6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River, FL 34429-9355
352-795-6526
Commander Robert Pizzillo
Citrus County Veterans
Organizations
82nd Airborne Division
Steve Leonard
3848 Wilma St.
Inverness, FL 34453
352-724-3693
American Legion
4th District Commander
Jack Bennett
9300 S. Hwy. 314A
Ocklawaha, FL 32179
352-817-1412
AMVETS Post #89
1 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills, FL 34464
Blind Veterans Association
622 E. Forest Hill Place
Hernando, FL 34442
352-341-6875
Citrus County
Veterans Coalition, Inc.
P.O. Box 851
Inverness, FL 34451
Chair Person: Ray Michael
352-637-3265
Public Relations Chairperson:
Barbara Corcoran
352-246-8736
Combat Veterans
Motorcycle Club
Commander Greg Pelletier
603-365-7007
DAV Chapter 158
501 SE 7th Avenue
Crystal River, FL 34428
352-795-7129
DAV Chapter 70
Commander Greg Pelletier
1039 N. Paul Drive
Inverness, FL 34450
352-344-3464
Chap. Cdr: 352-419-0207
Service Officer: Joe McClister
DAV Chapter 70 Auxiliary
Cmdr: Lucy Godfrey – 5/10
1039 N. Paul Drive
Inverness, FL 34450
352-344-3464
Female Veterans Network
Cynthia Henderson
352-628-6481
2719 W. Woodthrush St.
Lecanto, FL 34461
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 186
President Jeanetta Mundis – 06/10
P.O. Box 811
Hernando, FL 34442-0811
Executive Sec Bob Huscher: 352-344-0727
Branch: 352-344-0727
Fraternal Order of Eagles
P.O. Box 2129
Homosassa Springs, FL 34447
352-628-0914
President: Steve McColgan
Fraternal Order of Eagles
877 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Inverness, FL 34450
352-344-5337
President: Mike Warnock
Korean War Vets
of America Chapter 192
3005 S. Cygnet Terrace
Inverness, FL 34450
Commander Hank Butler
352-563-2496
La Societe De Femme
Cabane 1219
c/o The American Legion
Post 155
P.O. Box 908
Crystal River, FL 34423-0908
352-795-6526/352-503-5325
La Presidente Shawn Mikulas
Lecanto VA Clinic
Eligibility and Enrollment
1300 Bruce B Downs
Tampa, Fl 33612
813-972-2000 ext 1710/5902
Marine Corps League
Archambault Det. #819
Commandant:
Morgan Patterson
352-746-1135
P.O. Box 640383
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Merchant Marine Veterans
8055 N. Daca Terrace
Dunnellon, FL 34433
National President:
Morris Harvey
352-564-0267 or 352-397-1540
Mission United (United Way)
Tom O’Brien
352-795-5483
Navy Seabee
Veterans of America
Cmd. David Buchanan
3491 Desert Rose Terr.
Crystal River, FL
352-564-0378
NSVA Island X-23
Vice Commander John Lowe
6796 E. Hayden Lane
Inverness, FL 34452
352-344-4702
Cell: 352-634-2186
PFC Samuel R. Wall MCL, Detachment 1139
P.O. Box 2773
Inverness, FL 34451
352-726-0834
Commandant
Jerry Cecil
352-726-0834
Redhorse Association
10610 Gobbler Drive
Floral City, FL 34436
352-860-1629
Tom Gallagher
Rolling Thunder, FL-7
P.O. Box 23
Holder, FL 34445-0088
President: Archie Gooding
352-464-0863
Vice Pres: Sammy Williams
Secretary: Bob Bruno
St. Vincent De Paul Cares
2224 Hwy. 44
Inverness, FL
352-632-2275
Sharkhunters/Eaglehunters
Pres: Harry Cooper
P.O. Box 1539
Hernando, FL 34442
352-637-2917
Shelter (Bridge4Veterans)
President: Greg Pelletier
603-365-7007
352-419-5451
Inverness, FL 34453
Sons of the American Legion
c/o the American Legion
Post 155
P. O. Box 908
Crystal River, FL 34423
352-795-6526
Commander Robert Pizzillo
The Military Officers
Association of Citrus Co.
P.O. Box 637
Lecanto, FL 34460-0637
citruscounty/contanctus.aspx
United States
Submarine Veterans, Inc.
Sturgeon Base
Crystal River, FL
Base Commander:
Robert Arnold
352-697-2855
6585 W Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River, FL 34429
VA Outpatient Clinic
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court
Lecanto, FL 34461-6301
352-746-8000
Director David Gilmer
352-746-8000
Veterans Foundation
Curt Ebitz
352-382-3847
VFW District Seven
Bill Merryman
1850 N. Greenwich Pt.
Crystal River, Fl. 34429
352-794-6152
VFW Post 10087
Commander Vincent George
2170 W Veterans Lane
Beverly Hills, FL 34464
352-746-0440
Post Cdr: 352-249-7571
VFW Post 10087 Auxiliary
P.O. Box 640148
Beverly Hills, FL 34464
352-746-0440
President: Jon Garvey
VFW Post 4252
Commander Geoff Mozo
3190 N. Carl Rose Hwy. 200
Hernando, FL 34442
352-726-3339
Leroy Rooks Jr.
VFW Post 4252 Auxiliary
P.O. Box 858
Hernando, FL 34442
352-726-3339
VFW Post 4337
Commander Eugene Quinn
906 Highway 44E
Inverness, FL 34450
352-344-3496
Service Officer: Steve Leonard
VFW Post 4337 Auxiliary
Pres: Neil Huyler
906 Highway 44W
Inverness, FL 34450
352-344-3495
VFW Post 4864
Commander John White
10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
352-465-4864
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary
Pres: Richard Lenzen
10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
352-465-4864
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary
Pres: Stella Shepard
10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
352-465-4864
VFW Post 7122
Commander John Keith
8191 S. Florida Avenue
Floral City, FL 34436
352-637-0100
Post Fax: 352-637-2869
VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary
Pres: Sharon O’Brien
8191 S. Florida Avenue
Floral City, FL 34436-0811
352-637-0100
E-mail: v7122@tampabay.rr.com
VFW Post 7991 Auxiliary
352-489-1772
VFW Post 8189
Dumas Hartson
8856 W. Veterans Drive
Homosassa, FL 34423
352-795-5012
VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary
Pres: Jan McGough
P.O. Box 1092
Crystal River, FL 34423
352-795-5012
VFW Post 8698
P.O. Box 241
Inglis FL 34449
352-447-3495
Vietnam Veterans Gathering
P.O. Box 88
Holder, FL 34445-0088
352-489-1644
Vietnow
1111 W. Harrow Ln.
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
352-489-1644
Jim Stepanek
Voiture 1219, 40 & 8
Chef De Gare Dennis Marion
365 W. Olympia St.
Hernando, FL 34442
746-1959
Waves #87
Crystal River
National Guard Armory
Crystal River
352-344-4147
West Citrus Elks Lodge #2693
P.O. Box 3779
Homosassa Springs, FL
34447-3719
352-628-1221
Exalted Ruler: Tom Hamburg
