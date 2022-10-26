Sue Whitney, one of the founders of the Valerie Players, has been elected president of the Players for the next two years.
Whitney has been active in local theater, after serving as a choral music teacher, principal and school superintendent in New York State. She’s a member of the Citrus Community Concert Choir, among other things.
Whitney, Inverness City Councilwoman Linda Bega and the Players’ Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt founded the Players’ nonprofit board two years ago.
Erhardt will continue as artistic director but is giving up his duo role as president.
He has said he wants to pursue writing projects, act, travel and spend more time with his family.
Other officers include: Vice President John Koch, Secretary Cami Plaisted, Treasurer Bega and Information Technology Adviser A.J. Lovato.
Koch will fill in for Whitney, who is a snowbird, while Whitney’s away, Bega said.
In his role as artistic director, Erhardt said he will select plays as part of the Play Reading Committee and do some marketing, including for a gala, planned for Feb. 10, 2023.
Whitney said as president, she will try to keep things organized and answer the phone. She and Erhardt still are working out who will administer such details as negotiating the rights to produce plays, she said.
Her job is a little like “herding cats,” she joked.
She said she will try for the Players to continue to have “a positive influence on the community, to have live performances right downtown in a beautiful city.
“We’re off to a great start,” she said.
