This attractive red, white and blue placard for your boat that has easy to read and understand instructions for operating a marine radio during times of an emergency. The placard is weather resistant with an adhesive backing. Measuring 5 inches by 3 1/2 inches, the placard will take up very little space near your radio.

Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!

Those are the words that grab everyone’s attention, especially the United States Coast Guard! Every vessel captain or operator knows, (or should know) those are the words that get you the assistance that you need during a medical or other life-threatening emergency at sea.

