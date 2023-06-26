In a fast-paced world where juggling multiple responsibilities is the norm, men often prioritize their careers, families, and various commitments over their own well-being.
When it comes to men's health, the urological aspect often takes center stage. The urinary and reproductive systems play a crucial role in a man's overall well-being and quality of life.
From prostate health to sexual function, understanding and prioritizing urological health is essential. A holistic approach to men's health encompasses not only the urological aspect but also physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Physical health, preventive measures
Maintaining optimal physical health is vital for men of all ages. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep, quitting smoking, and moderating alcohol consumption are the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle. Engaging in physical activities not only helps in maintaining a healthy weight but also reduces the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.
Additionally, regular exercise increases testosterone (the male hormone) and strengthens the immune system to boost mental well-being by reducing stress and anxiety. Men should regularly consult with healthcare professionals to determine the appropriate screening tests based on age, family history, and lifestyle factors.
Common screenings include blood pressure checks, cholesterol level assessments, prostate cancer screenings, and colorectal cancer screenings.
The Prostate: Guardian of men's health
The prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped organ, is a vital component of men's urological health. As men age, the prostate undergoes changes that may lead to conditions such as enlarged prostate (BPH) or prostate cancer. Regular prostate screenings, including the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal examination (DRE), are essential for early detection and treatment of prostate-related issues.
It is crucial for men to be aware of their family history, risk factors, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and discuss with health care professionals to proactively manage their prostate health.
Testicular health: Early detection matters
Testicular health is often overlooked, but it is essential for men's well-being. Testicular cancer is the most common and curable cancer in young men aged 15 to 35. Self-examination plays a vital role in early detection.
Men should regularly check their testicles for any lumps, swelling, or changes in size. If any abnormalities are detected, seeking prompt medical attention is crucial. Testicles are the production house for the hormone Testosterone which maintains the sexual desire and muscle mass in men.
Kidney, bladder health
The kidneys are responsible for filtering waste products from the blood and maintaining the body's fluid balance. Kidney health is crucial for overall urological well-being. Certain conditions, such as kidney stones or kidney disease, can compromise kidney function.
The urinary bladder is responsible for storing and eliminating urine from the body. Bladder health can be compromised by conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) or bladder cancer. If symptoms such as frequent urination, pain, or blood in the urine arise, seeking medical attention is vital. Additionally, avoiding tobacco use and exposure to harmful chemicals can reduce the risk of bladder cancer.
Being aware of potential risk factors and adopting preventive measures are key to maintaining bladder health. Staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy diet low in sodium and high in fruits and vegetables, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption can help promote kidney and bladder health.
Addressing sexual health: Erectile function
Sexual health is an integral part of men's overall well-being, and erectile dysfunction (ED) can significantly impact their quality of life. Multiple factors, including physical, psychological, and lifestyle-related, can contribute to this condition.
Sexual dysfunction may be an early warning sign for a heart attack since both conditions share a common underlying cause of blood vessel health. They share common risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, stress, and sedentary lifestyle.
It is essential for men experiencing ED to discuss it with their healthcare provider. An evaluation of cardiovascular health may be necessary to identify potential underlying issues. Open communication with health care professionals and partners is crucial in managing and improving sexual health.
Work-Life balance
Balancing professional and personal commitments is crucial for men's health. It is essential to set boundaries, time management, and prioritize self-care. Engaging in activities outside of work that bring joy and relaxation, such as hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and pursuing personal interests, can help restore balance and prevent burnout.
Last but not the least, good-quality sleep is essential for overall well-being. Men's health is not a luxury but a necessity. Remember, investing in one's health today will yield a healthier and happier tomorrow.
Men's health is not an isolated concern but an integral part of society's well-being. When men prioritize their health, it creates a positive ripple effect that extends beyond individual lives, influencing families, communities, and society as a whole.
The collective impact of healthier men contributes to stronger economies, more nurturing families, and more inclusive communities. Let us work together to create a society where men's health is valued, supported, and prioritized, benefiting everyone's well-being.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at Lecanto.
