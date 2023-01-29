United Way of Citrus County
1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-5483
Citrus County United Way has two in-house programs that are run here in the county.
Mission United
United Way’s Mission United enables military Veterans and their families to successfully acclimate back to civilian life.
ReadingPals
ReadingPals offers volunteers an opportunity to help preschool and kindergarten students improve their early literacy skills. Meeting with students once a week also aids in the children’s social and emotional development. We provide trained volunteers in more than a dozen public and private county schools.
The Children’s Movement of Florida manages the design and curriculum for ReadingPals in 17 United Ways, including ours.
2-1-1 Help starts here
YOU ARE NOT ALONE. Every day hundreds of people across Central Florida turn to 2-1-1 for information and support-whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related, 2-1-1 is a free, confidential referral and information helpline that connects people of all ages to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
2-1-1 can be accessed by:
Phone - simply dial 2-1-1
Email - uw211help@gmail.com
Text - Text your zip code to 898-211
ABOUT 2-1-1
2-1-1 is free and completely confidential. Most importantly, 2-1-1 is always available and can be accessed by any of the following options:
PHONE- Simply dial 2-1-1 and get connected to a community resource specialist in your area who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide critical services right here in Citrus County.
E-MAIL- Contact a 2-1-1 specialist via e-mail at uw211help@gmail.com.
CHAT- Click HERE to contact a 2-1-1 specialist via live chat.
TEXT- Text your zip code to 898-211
