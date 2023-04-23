CC Patroling for boat safety

Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 crewmembers prepare USCG Auxiliary Patrol Vessel 4010 for the day's safety patrol on the Homosassa River and Gulf of Mexico.

 Photo courtesy of Wilbur B. Scott

If you have been boating on any of our area rivers or out on the Gulf of Mexico on a Saturday, Sunday or any major holiday, chances are you have seen the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boats.

These guys and gals are out there to assist you and to be on the alert for dangerous situations that may arise. Perhaps they may have come to your aid due to a breakdown, maybe you were lost and needed directions or perhaps you had a medical emergency on board that required immediate attention, or it may have been nothing more than a friendly wave.

