If you have been boating on any of our area rivers or out on the Gulf of Mexico on a Saturday, Sunday or any major holiday, chances are you have seen the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boats.
These guys and gals are out there to assist you and to be on the alert for dangerous situations that may arise. Perhaps they may have come to your aid due to a breakdown, maybe you were lost and needed directions or perhaps you had a medical emergency on board that required immediate attention, or it may have been nothing more than a friendly wave.
Whatever the case, I am sure you felt just a bit more secure knowing they were on the water to assist you in time of need. Their “patrol boats” come in all shapes and sizes and that is because they are privately owned pleasure craft usually belonging to one of the auxiliary members on board. They are easy to identify with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary “PATROL” sign boards attached to the vessel.
You will see the crew wearing the USCG Auxiliary blue uniform and always the familiar bright orange life jacket with the “U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary” displayed on the back.
Only after an extensive inspection and Coast Guard acceptance do their boats, (and/or personal watercraft) become vessels of the Federal Government and in particular, the United States Coast Guard, while on a safety patrol or other missions operating under coast guard orders.
Are these people just out for a pleasure cruise at taxpayer’s expense? Not hardly! Let’s take a look at a typical patrol. The crew consists of a coxswain (skipper) and two crew members, (sometimes more). Coast Guard Auxiliary Patrol Boat crews are trained and certified in dealing with numerous on-water emergencies. These unpaid civilian volunteers undergo extensive training and exacting certification standards before they qualify as a member of the boat crew or as a coxswain in charge of a patrol boat. In addition, most of the members are experienced pleasure boat skippers or crew members, with many years of experience on and around our local waters.
At the beginning of each patrol or mission and before leaving the dock, the skipper inspects his/her vessel for seaworthiness and examines onboard equipment. The skipper then updates the crew on the area of patrol, reviews navigation charts, checks weather forecasts, makes crew assignments and confirms radio contact with his communications center. Whenever a USCG Auxiliary vessel or aircraft is on a mission there must be one and sometimes two radio communications operators on duty at the communications center.
When the skipper feels the vessel and its crew are ready, he contacts U.S. Coast Guard headquarters “Station Yankeetown” and reports they are ready to commence their patrol. Yankeetown then assigns them an official mission order number and it is at this point that the vessel becomes the property of the U.S. government for the duration of the patrol or mission.
While the patrol may travel as far as 25 miles out into the Gulf, the patrols as a rule will cover a total distance of about thirty miles. Each patrol may take up to four hours and sometimes longer depending upon the number of incidents they encounter. While on patrol they check all of the aids to navigation, (signs, lights and markers) to see that they are in working condition.
They search for boaters who may be in distress, (marine life as well), continually observe changing weather conditions and warn boaters of approaching severe weather or other navigational hazards. The crew also keeps a watch for evidence of pollution or situations that may lead to a pollution problem.
While on patrol they maintain contact with other surface and air units, their local communications center and Coast Guard Station Yankeetown as well when circumstances dictate.
The next time you see these volunteer guys and gals on the water, why not give them a friendly wave, I know they would appreciate it!
If you would like to become a part of Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 you need only to send an email to George Dooris at, george.dooris@saintleo.edu. Veterans of our military services are authorized.
