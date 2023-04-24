Transit Drivers hit the road for 2023 Florida Triple Crown Bus “Road-eo”

Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 62F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 62F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.