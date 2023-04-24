Transit Drivers hit the road for 2023 Florida Triple Crown Bus “Road-eo”

Citrus County Transit drivers Ann Osborn and Joseph Garvin brought home accolades from the 2023 Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo in Orlando.

 Special to the Chronicle

Two Citrus County Transit (CCT) drivers travelled to participate in the 2023 Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo at Lynx Transportation in Orlando.

This event brings together employees from paratransit operations, fixed route operations, fixed route maintenance and paratransit maintenance, providing an opportunity for participants to expand their skill base and knowledge in the field.

