Make any minor repairs like filling in and repainting any holes left in the walls from hanging items.

Preparing your home for sale may start with ideas for staging the house or spackling and painting over nail holes, however, it also requires a considerable amount of planning and organization. Before opening your home to tours, either virtual or in person, be aware of what buyers might notice.

"Getting your home ready for sale may seem like an overwhelming task, but it's important to make your home as attractive as possible," said Bonnie Lee, vice president of property claims at Mercury Insurance.

