Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Marci McKay and Sandra Marraffino presented a $2,500 check to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches director of development Wayne Witczak, earmarked to help Dunnellon youngsters have the opportunity to attend sleepover camp this summer.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated to both Michelle-o-gram and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
The shop donated $5,000 to Michelle-o-gram, a local charity formed by the friends and family of Michelle Blauser, a young Dunnellon mother who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009.
For more than a decade, this charity has been providing mammograms for local men and women who need financial help. The group also assists with biopsies and ultrasound scans that might otherwise be skipped because of financial concerns.
This nonprofit Dunnellon charity finances its lifesaving work by means of fundraisers and donations. Those in need of their services, or those who are able to help either through volunteering with the organization or by donating funds, can call them at 352-469-6006.
The shop also donated $2,500 to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches to help Dunnellon youngsters have the opportunity to attend sleep-over camp this summer.
The organization has three summer campsites in Florida, the closest being Camp Caruth in Inglis. A week’s camping experience costs $250.
Sixty-five percent of the children attending these camps are living below the poverty level, and many have been referred by law enforcement and are considered at-risk youths.
During their week at camp, the emphasis is on self-confidence, self-esteem and socialization, which can have a lifelong effect on their lives. In addition to the sleepover camps, the summer program includes Mobile Camps, often manned by sheriff’s deputies, which bring the day-camping fun and learning experience to children who are unable to attend sleepover camp.
Last year, the combined residential and mobile camps touched the lives of 4,000 children, giving them the chance to develop positive attitudes about themselves and others while learning responsibility and teamwork.
