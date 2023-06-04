Michelle-o-gram

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Danna Moore and Barbara Morris are pictured presenting a $5,000 check to Michelle-o-gram treasurer Cheri Futch and nurse/practitioner Shannon Kratzberg.

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated to both Michelle-o-gram and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

The shop donated $5,000 to Michelle-o-gram, a local charity formed by the friends and family of Michelle Blauser, a young Dunnellon mother who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009.

Sheriff’s Ranch

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Marci McKay and Sandra Marraffino presented a $2,500 check to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches director of development Wayne Witczak, earmarked to help Dunnellon youngsters have the opportunity to attend sleepover camp this summer.

