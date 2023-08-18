We reached another milestone at the Path this last month. Five of our clients received cars!
One was from a family trust fund of their own, not from one of the Path donors; one was from a family aunt; one from a previous client who came into an inheritance and gave her car to someone she knew in the program; one from a donated car; and one client has a work buddy who gave him a car.
In doing this work for many years, I know full well this is not normal. God is moving and sometimes He moves fast. In our program we have four phases (three months each phase) and we are asking our clients to stay one year. I know if they stay one year, they have a real good chance of making it on the outside without getting into trouble again.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
By the time they reach the third phase, I want each client to have a good handle on getting their driver’s license back if they don’t have it or it is suspended and paying off any fines against it or owing on child support.
I have learned there are three things in recovery which keep popping up over and over as contributing to poverty, especially in a rural community. Arguing whether Citrus County is rural is another sermon.
I know from hundreds of prospective employers, the first two questions they ask or it seems so to me, is do you have drivers license and a dependable automobile?
Smoking is the final cause of poverty. It is an expensive habit, hurts the health, causes you to take breaks non-smokers don’t need and a variety of other things. So, we concentrate on these three things heavily while they are in our program.
For me, it is something to always celebrate when one of our clients quits smoking, gets a driver’s license or gets a car.
Let me also mention, I have learned not to accept something like a car where it needs a transmission and the transmission costs more than the car is worth. Yes, I have heard it too, beggars should not be choosy. But in our case, I’m not being picky, I think I’m being wise. One of the first cars I gave away ended up on the side of the road because our client could not afford to fix it.
I’m interested in getting our clients and especially our single mothers into a reliable car and did I mention, all of these cars are paid for, no payments and no interest!
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.