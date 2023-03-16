CC Soil sample master gardeners

Soil testing can be helpful before planting because it lets you know the nutrient availability. This can help take away the guesswork about what fertilizer to use, especially if you are not sure what your soil needs.

Even though it is still the season of freezes, spring gardens on the horizon, making now a good time to test your soil.

Soil testing can be helpful before planting because it lets you know the nutrient availability. This can help take away the guesswork about what fertilizer to use, especially if you are not sure what your soil needs. If your soil is lacking necessary nutrients, your newly planted items will not have their needs met.

