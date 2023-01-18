A grand entryway simply wouldn’t be complete without an impressive front door. A front door can dazzle guests and create a homeowner’s desired vibe before anyone even steps inside, which only underscores how important the choice of door style can be.
When shopping around for a new front door for their homes, homeowners can consider the many popular styles as they seek to choose one that fits an existing scheme or use a new front door as a springboard to a redesigned home interior.
Farmhouse: Farmhouse doors are not all one and the same. Traditional farmhouse doors provide a rustic look that’s become popular in home decor over the last decade or so. Modern farmhouse doors are a little less rustic because they incorporate more contemporary elements into their design. Each option is ideal for homeowners who aspire to create a farmhouse vibe in their home interiors and exteriors.
Modern: Modern front doors tend to boast a bold look and many are made up of large glass panels. Some homeowners prefer modern front doors because the glass in them allows lots of natural light into their home’s interior. The added light in the entryway appeals to homeowners who want to brighten up these spaces, which tend to be dark in homes with more traditional doors.
Traditional: Traditional front doors may be the most recognizable to today’s homeowners. Often solid wood but sometimes enhanced with glass, traditional doors may feature subtle, yet ornate designs. Traditional front doors might feel out of place in modern or rustic homes, so they’re generally best suited to homes with owners that prefer more traditional decor inside their homes.
Custom: It’s important that homeowners recognize they need not pigeonhole themselves into a particular design style for their front doors. Custom front doors may be costly, but many door manufacturers or contractors customize front doors. Custom doors may suit homeowners’ with unique ideas about decor, and some can even mimic other popular styles while still featuring subtle differences. For example, homeowners can request an arched double door that, while unique, features many of the same qualities that characterize traditional doors, including ornate designs.
A front door can greatly influence the first impression people get of a home. That makes it worth homeowners’ time and effort to explore the many different front door styles now available.
