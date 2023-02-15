The decibel levels of common noises pic

Noise is everywhere. Though some noise can be very harmful, many noises are associated with something positive. For example, for many people the sound of birds chirping marks the arrival of spring, while others may instantly associate the sound of waves crashing on a shore with the relaxing spirit of summer. But not all noises should be welcomed with open arms, especially by people who are not protecting themselves from noise.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes that noise is often expressed in decibels, a unit of measurement that indicates the volume of sound. The greater the number of decibels, the louder the noise and the more harmful that noise is to a person’s ears. And no one is immune to the side effects of exposure to excessive levels of noise, which include hearing loss. For example, the Hearing Loss Association of America estimates that one in five teenagers in the United States experience some degree of hearing loss. That’s unfortunate, as hearing loss can have negative short- and long-term consequences. For example, the HLAA reports that even mild hearing loss can cause a child to miss as much as 50 percent of classroom discussion. The long-term consequences also are significant, especially for those who don’t seek treatment for hearing loss. According to the HLAA, people with unaided hearing loss earned an average of $20,000 less per year than people who used hearing aids or cochlear implants.

