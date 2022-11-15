The Floral City Heritage Museum “County” Store is the location to obtain all memorabilia item of Floral City. We have six different tee shirt designs in a choice of styles - short sleeve tee shirts in crew and jewel necks, long sleeve tees with “Floral City” printed on the sleeve and sweat shirts. Tees are available in youth sizes through 3XL sizes.
Other available memorabilia are the umbrellas, coffee mugs, framed prints, vanity auto plates, dish towels, coasters, note cards and post cards -all bearing renditions of the prominent “Avenue of the Oaks.”
There are many books and booklets on local and state history and children's books. A wide selection of tin and wooden toys, dolls, “Ty” stuffed animals and games of all kinds are available. A local woodworker has crafted a variety of utilitarian and decorative items. There is a collection of Florida historical maps and folk art prints. One can find wooden-handled corn brooms and feather dusters in the store as well as sachets, handmade soaps and candles. For the thirsty there are Coca Cola, cream soda and root beer - all in glass bottles.
On special for the holiday season are “Avenue of Oaks” coffee mugs and the newly acquired insulated tumblers. The new tumbles are available in four designs – two of the colorful “Avenue of Oaks,” one folk art of the village and one of a 1908 post card in sepia of “Where they do business in Floral City.”
Special orders may be placed for any of the handcrafted wooden items or for the insulated tumblers.
Contact the store manager at 352-726-7740.
