The Floral City Heritage Museum “County” Store is the location to obtain all memorabilia item of Floral City. We have six different tee shirt designs in a choice of styles - short sleeve tee shirts in crew and jewel necks, long sleeve tees with “Floral City” printed on the sleeve and sweat shirts. Tees are available in youth sizes through 3XL sizes.

Other available memorabilia are the umbrellas, coffee mugs, framed prints, vanity auto plates, dish towels, coasters, note cards and post cards -all bearing renditions of the prominent “Avenue of the Oaks.”

