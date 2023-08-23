In the past, I have written about various benefits of trees. Most of these include such things as shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, reducing our air-conditioning costs and other more commonly known facts that many of us already may know about trees.
I have also written about the many everyday products that derive from trees, such as paper goods, pencils, lumber, chewing gum and a host of other items. But trees also provide myriad health and social benefits that most people are probably not aware of. In fact, as many years as I have been an arborist and forester, I am still learning new things that trees do for us.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I have previously discussed the fact that trees reduce air pollution. Air pollution can lead to ailments such as bronchitis like symptoms, interocular pressure which leads to glaucoma, heart attacks, autism, high blood pressure, heart failure and mortality. It can also lead to slower cognitive development in children.
Fortunately for us in Citrus and surrounding counties, air pollution is not a problem; however, the planting of trees anywhere can still lead to cleaner air and oxygen production. It is estimated that trees in the U.S. cumulatively remove approximately 780,000 tons of air pollution per year.
Studies have shown a link between trees, green spaces and mortality. Death rates are higher in U.S. counties where mortality of trees from the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is higher. EAB is an introduced wood-boring beetle which has wiped out ash populations in many cities in the northeast and midwestern U.S.
Trees and greener environments are linked to reduced negative thoughts, reduced symptoms of depression, better moods and increased life satisfaction. Several years ago, I wrote about a concept called "forest bathing," which is simply walking through the forest. Forest bathing has been shown to reduce stress, reduce blood pressure and increase our sense of comfort and being at ease.
These reactions are caused by the release of a compound called phytoncides which produce the aroma of the forest and are volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which help fight harmful insects and pathogens of trees. Inhaling these fragrances boosts our bodies natural killer cell activity, boosting our immune system.
The presence of trees also may encourage increased physical activity which, in turn, improves our physical and mental health. Even the act of planting and caring for trees may promote mental and physical health.
Trees are associated with reducing violence and aggression in households and criminal activity in neighborhoods. A study revealed that the loss of trees from EAB in Cincinnati, Ohio, was positively associated with an increase in crime. Other studies have shown that apartment complexes with tree plantings have lower crime rates than those without trees.
Tree cover is strongly linked to student academic performance. Exposure to open spaces with large trees reduces symptoms of ADD and ADHD in students, helping them to focus on their studies. Similarly, students who had views of a green environment from their classroom as opposed to a room without windows scored much higher on tests measuring attention and recovered more quickly from a stressful event.
A study in Portland, Oregon, in 2006 and 2007 of 5,295 births revealed that increased tree canopy within 50 meters (160 feet) of a mother’s home and access to private open space were correlated with a less likelihood of giving birth to an underweight baby. Other studies have shown that recovery times for patients are less where trees are visible from hospital windows.
And, from a strictly monetary standpoint, multiple studies have shown that trees and landscaping provide a positive economic benefit to property values. Another study in Portland which examined over 2,600 homes sales revealed that homes with street trees sold for over $7,100 more than homes without street trees.
Even close proximity to trees raises the value of all properties in a subdivision. A real estate appraiser in New York City states that tree-lined streets bring a 10 to 15 percent higher home price. Good landscaping can also increase rental rates of office buildings.
Trees provide us with myriad benefits, most of which we take for granted or are not even aware of. The next time you take a walk or drive, look around (but not too much while driving!) and appreciate the greenspace we have here in Citrus County. We are all much better off because of trees.
Eric is a certified arborist, a certified forester, a registered consulting arborist, and a qualified tree risk assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.