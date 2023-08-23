CC the arborists trees

Trees and greener environments are linked to reduced negative thoughts, reduced symptoms of depression, better moods and increased life satisfaction.

 MetroCreative

In the past, I have written about various benefits of trees. Most of these include such things as shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, reducing our air-conditioning costs and other more commonly known facts that many of us already may know about trees.

CC Eric Hoyer HomeFront column sig mug

Eric Hoyer

The Arborist

I have also written about the many everyday products that derive from trees, such as paper goods, pencils, lumber, chewing gum and a host of other items. But trees also provide myriad health and social benefits that most people are probably not aware of. In fact, as many years as I have been an arborist and forester, I am still learning new things that trees do for us.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.