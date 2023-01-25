In light of the recent cold snaps we have experienced lately, one of my regular readers (thank you, Dorothy) suggested I write an article regarding protection of plants and trees in cold weather. The information provided in this article refers to plants, but includes trees as well.
Plant selection
If selecting plants to place in your landscape, be sure to research the cold tolerance of each species. Citrus County is considered to be in Plant Hardiness Zone 9A, which means low temperatures can reach 20 to 25 degrees.
Some plants which are often planted in this area but are cold sensitive at or above these temperatures include citrus, banana, salvia, jasmine, bougainvillea, avocado, crotons, pentas, peace lilies, poinsettias, philodendrons, staghorn fern, most ground ferns and Mexican petunia.
However, the latter is considered an invasive species and should not be planted for that reason alone.
Plant placement
If you decide to risk planting cold-sensitive plants, place them in a more protected area in your landscape, such as next to your home and out of the prevailing wind or next to a fence or other barrier. You can also plant under a tree canopy, unless it is a plant requiring full sun.
However, planting under the canopy of a tree also creates competition to the tree, so large-scale planting should be avoided.
Avoid planting in low areas where cold air may settle and avoid poorly drained areas. Better drainage allows for deeper roots which are less sensitive to the cold.
Plant care
Avoid fertilizing with nitrogen fertilizer in the late fall as this may promote new growth which is more sensitive to cold weather. However, a fertilizer with a low nitrogen (N) and high phosphorous (P) and Potassium (K) ratio is OK, as the latter two elements promote root growth which can strengthen the plant over the winter while avoiding the promotion of vegetative, or above ground growth.
Avoid any late season pruning which may stimulate new growth. In addition, inspect plants for any insect or disease infestation which weakens plants, making them more susceptible to cold weather.
Freeze protection
If you know that a freeze is anticipated, several steps can be taken to avoid or minimize cold damage. Irrigate sensitive plants during the day. Wet soil absorbs more heat which is then radiated during the night.
Covering the plants protects from frost, but try to prevent the plant from contacting the cover. Be especially careful using plastic coverings as plastic takes heat away from the plant.
Suggested coverings include sheets or blankets, quilts and commercial frost coverings which can be purchased at garden supply stores. If possible, try to cover to the ground. This allows radiated heat from the ground to warm the plant during the night.
In addition, a light can be placed inside the cover to provide additional heat. I use a “trouble light” (light used by mechanics to hang in the hood of a car) and hang it from a limb. This covering and additional light was used recently and successfully for my grapefruit tree (approximately nine feet tall).
After the freeze
Wait a few days after a freeze before doing anything. Remove dead leaves after they turn brown but avoid pruning any woody material.
Plants don’t always exhibit cold damage immediately. Freeze damage can result in a lack or reduced bud break in the spring and can cause tissue damage. Wait until spring (late March or April) to assess bud break.
If you suspect tissue damage, take a knife and gently scrape the bark in a small area to examine the cambium. Healthy tissue is green; dead tissue is brown. If the tissue is dead, carefully prune back to green tissue, if present. If all dead, prune to the ground.
Do not remove the plant, however, in the event that the roots survived and can generate new growth from the ground.
Taking these steps can greatly reduce freeze damage or plant death. However, even these steps can be insufficient to avoid plant damage or loss if the cold is severe enough. The “best medicine” is to select cold-hardy plants. Plants which can take cold weather below our lowest temperatures are hardier and don’t require extra protection when cold weather occurs.
Eric Hoyer is a certified arborist, a certified forester, a registered consulting arborist and a qualified tree risk assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.