Editor’s note: This story originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in December 2011.
At one time, Citrus County was covered with orange groves, hence the name Citrus County.
Family names such as Hicks and Banes, Zellner and Ferris, Bellamy, Harrison and Sanders were synonymous with citrus trees and the local citrus industry.
As the story goes, pirates who came to this area to find refuge in the Homosassa, Crystal and Chassahowitzka rivers brought either citrus trees or citrus seeds.
David Yulee, owner of a cotton and sugar plantation on Tigertail Island in the mid 1800s, is credited with developing the Homosassa orange; Hernando pioneer R.E. Van Ness developed the Van sweet orange.
Elijah Zellner, a Civil War veteran who lost an arm in battle, came to Floral City from Alabama in 1858 and planted an orange grove, as did John Paul Formy Duvall, also in the 1880s.
Around the same time, Robert O. Hicks planted a grove in Inverness and ran his crops to market by steamboat via the Gulf of Mexico.
In 1884, the Florida Orange Canal and Transit Company built the Orange State Canal, linking Floral City with Lake Panasoffkee and also Yankeetown. From there, citrus went out to ports along the eastern U.S. and also across the Atlantic to Europe.
During the late 1800s, the county’s orange groves and their owners thrived — then came the Big Freeze of 1895, which wiped out nearly all of the local groves.
However, in true pioneer spirit, grove owners replanted and continued growing. Also, a new crop of growers sprang up.
H. Grady Zellner, a Floral City native born in 1890, homesteaded and planted citrus trees on his 160 acres in Floral City. L.G. “Doc” Ferris planted 250 acres on Duval Island in Floral City and built a packing house near the railroad in 1942 and a retail store on U.S. 41 in 1959, which is still in operation.
In the 1950s, Howard and Leone Banes started Banes Grove. Although it thrived for many years, like everyone else they lost a good number of trees from a series of freezes and never fully recovered. Banes Grove still exists and sells fruit from a roadside stand, said second-generation grower Mark Harrison of Harrison Groves, located on County Road 48 in Floral City.
In 1946, after returning from World War II, Harrison’s late father, T.W. Harrison, returned to his childhood home to grow oranges.
“His brother and dad had already planted some trees,” Mark Harrison said. “He had sent money home for them to buy the trees when he was in the Navy.”
Harrison grows Hamlin juice oranges and some navels, tangelos and tangerines for the roadside stand.
“My dad had a picking operation, a truck and trailer and a picking crew and picked for Mills’ and Hicks until around ’85,” he said.
As with Harrison, citrus is in Inverness grower Chuck Bellamy’s family DNA.
“I was always out in the groves,” he said, learning the business from his father, Roland Bellamy, who learned it from his father, F.E. Bellamy, who planted back in the 1930s on Moccasin Slough Road.
Bellamy grows mainly Hamlin juice oranges on his 18 acres. He also grows sweet corn, strawberries and other vegetables.
Then there’s the (relatively) new kid on the block, John White, of Flying W Farms on Pleasant Grove Road in Inverness, who grows red navel oranges, which draws people to his stand from all over.
“I bought this grove from a man named Hunter in 1982,” White said. “Then on Dec. 24, 1983, the Lord came and took them all away.”
Every local grove owner remembers that Christmas Eve when a freeze brought Florida citrus growers to their knees.
“We replanted 3,000 trees in 1984, and I’ve lost a lot since then,” White said.
That’s the common story of all the local grove owners. On top of that, another devastating freeze hit the area in 1989.
Last winter was particularly cold, too, Mary Harrison recalled.
Now, in addition to a succession of cold winters, growers are dealing with “greening,” a disease caused by psyllids, small insects that eat leaves and tender new growth.
“It’s a very serious problem,” John White said. “If we don’t find a cure, it’ll be the end of citrus in Florida.”
“It hasn’t been easy,” Bellamy said. “Sometimes you make a little money and sometimes you don’t.”
White said it’s something you have to love and enjoy doing. “Otherwise, you’d commit suicide,” he said.
-----------
CITRUS TRIVIA
* In March 1959, Doc Ferris received a letter from President Eisenhower, thanking him for the box of Florida citrus Ferris had sent to the First Family.
* The president wrote: “At the moment Mrs. Eisenhower is away from Washington, but all my grandchildren are staying with me and all of them, needless to say, are joining in my enjoyment of the fruit.”
