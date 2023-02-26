Our festival is known for churning out the most delectable strawberry shortcake ever! What better way to enjoy fresh strawberries than to put your spoons into the juicy, whipped cream-topped strawberries over the soft shortcake soaking in those sweet strawberry juices? Yum, yum, fabulous!
Stop by the Strawberry Shortcake tent near gate 1. Just $5 for one of the sweetest treats in the County!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.