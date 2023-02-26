Many youngin’s dream of becoming royalty. At the Floral City Strawberry Festival, some of those dreams will come true! Come enjoy the Strawberry Princess pageants on Saturday, March 5th from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the Main Stage in Floral Park. A festival tradition going back to the early days of the event, this special pageant is designed to be fun and enjoyable for the whole family and to help children build important self-esteem and public speaking skills. Winners will take home the crown, and all participants will be offered a very berry goodie bag as a memento of their courage!

The Little Miss Strawberry Princess pageant is for girls ages 4 to 6; the Miss Strawberry Princess pageant is for girls ages 7 to 12.

