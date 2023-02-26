This year, we are excited to partner with local Chamber Member, Shipyard Dog, to produce our Official Strawberry Festival Merchandise! This year’s Shirts are 100 percent Ring Spun Cotton, Soft-washed garment-dyed fabric with twill-taped neck and shoulders, available in three color options: Butter, Kiwi green, and lilac. Back by popular demand, we are excited to offer Strawberry Festival hats! With two styles to choose from, the relaxed cap or the trucker cap, you’re sure to find your perfect fit!
Merchandise will be available at the festival and, as well, online at www.GoStrawberryFest.com.
