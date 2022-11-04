You’re driving down the road with your kids in the car, on the way to soccer, piano, karate or whatnot, and you see a familiar red, octagonal sign. What do you do? STOP.
That red octagon means “stop,” of course, but it is also means, “Stop, phonological awareness opportunity!”
OK, so that’s a mouthful. And what is phonological awareness? Simply put, it is the ability to work with sounds in spoken language. Children do this naturally, and you can encourage their experiments with sound by showing them that print is everywhere. All those squiggly shapes are letters, that stand for sounds, that come together to make words.
Word awareness is one important step in creating overall phonological awareness. It is a child’s earliest introduction to literacy, long before they start formal schooling. They begin to notice that print (all around them on billboards, signs, mommy’s cell phone, books, etc.) means something.
Children with print awareness understand that written language is a way to express oral language. Seeing a menu in a restaurant or a warning sign such as, “Caution, Wet Floor,” in front of a puddle, helps them to understand that print also has context. They pick up on the idea that where the printed word appears can be a clue as to the meaning of that word.
Make identifying specific letters a habit when you are out and about. Play the old road trip game, where you have to find each letter of the alphabet on a different sign. Let your kids win the game. Subtle encouragement can do wonders to promote literacy.
Turn on the subtitles when you are watching television. You’ll be amazed at how quickly your child picks up on the words coordinating with the action. And, if your subtitles lag, don’t worry, they’ll pick up on that, too, and soon be correcting the TV!
Singing silly songs with your kids can help them with syllable awareness. Our language has a rhythm, and a tempo. Have them clap along with the radio. For little ones, practice, “The Alphabet Song,” and clap once for each letter – or stomp, dance and wiggle for each if you need to expend some energy.
Another milestone on the road to literacy, onset rime awareness (yes, “rime” instead of, “rhyme” this time), can be broken down into two parts. The onset is the first consonant sound of a single-syllable word. For example, the, “D” sound in, “Dog.” The rime is the part of the word including the vowel and the letters that follow – the, “og,” part of, “Dog.”
Why does that matter? Think about all the words that rhyme, “Cat, hat, mat,” for instance. Once a child figures out the rime, or the, “at,” sound as in, “Cat,” dozens of new words can be created by simply changing the onset sound (first consonant). To practice, sing songs, read poetry or make up your own rhymes.
Phonemic awareness may sound like a big, scary concept, but really a phoneme can be summed up as, “The smallest unit of sound in a word.” It can be the onset (like the, “D” in, “Dog”) but it is also the, “O” and the, “G.” Each letter in, “Dog,” is a phoneme.
Phonology, onset, rime, etc. … Do you need to remember all these fancy terms? Nah. Just remember to stop now and then. Stop, and take a moment to help your child recognize letters wherever you see them, and the sounds they make. With your guidance, their road to literacy can be a smooth, pleasant journey.
For more insights on reading and literacy, check out a library story time in person or online or stop by a branch to see one of our youth librarians.
Kim Roberts is youth librarian at the Central Ridge Branch, Citrus Libraries.
