State
Officials
Governor
Ron DeSantis
State of Florida
The Capitol
400 S. Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-0001
850-717-9337
Attorney General
Ashley Moody
Office of the Attorney General
State of Florida
PL-01 The Capital
Tallahassee, FL
32399-1050
850-414-3300
1-866-966-7226
Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Patronis
200 E. Gaines Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-0301
850-413-3100
1-877-693-5236
Insurance Commissioner
Vacant (as of press time)
200 E. Gaines Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-0308
850-413-3140
Education Commissioner
Manny Diaz, Jr.
Turlington Building
Suite 1514
325 W. Gaines Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399
850-245-0505
Florida Commissioner
of Agriculture
Wilton Simpson
Plaza Level 10
The Capitol
400 S. Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-0800
1-850-617-7700
State Senate
Blaise Ingoglia
District 11
2943 Landover Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34608
352-666-5707
----------
Tallahassee Office
312 Senate Building
404 S. Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-1100
850-487-5011
Florida House of
Representatives
Ralph E. Massullo, MD
District 23
Capitol Office
308 House Office Building
402 S. Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
32399-1300
850-717-5023
----------
District Office
106 E. Dampier St.
Inverness, FL 34450-4242
352-560-6075
Federal
Officials
U.S. Senate
Marco Rubio
284 Russell Senate
Office Building
Washington DC, 20510
202-224-3041
----------
402 S. Monroe St.
Suite 2105E
Tallahassee, FL 32399
850-599-9100
----------
501 E. Polk St.
Suite 601
Tampa, FL 33602
813-947-6288
----------
201 S. Orange Ave.
Suite 350
Orlando, FL 32801
407-254-2573
1-866-630-7106
U.S. Senate
Rick Scott
502 Hart Senate
Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-5274
----------
111 N. Adams St.
Suite 208
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-942-8415
----------
801 N. Florida Ave.
Suite 421
Tampa, FL 33602
813-225-7040
U.S. House of
Representatives
Daniel Webster
Washington, DC Office
2184 Rayburn House
Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515-0911
202-225-1002
----------
212 W. Main St.
Suite 208A
Inverness, FL 34450
352-241-9204
