Q: Decay formed around a post and the crown and post came out. The tooth had a root canal so there is no pain. There is not enough tooth to replace the post and I was advised to have the tooth pulled. What will happen if I do nothing and leave the decay alone?
A: This is a great question and a situation that happens often. I’ll answer your question and give you my thought process for situations like this.
First, you should not leave things as they are. At the very least, you should have a dentist remove the decay and place a filling in its place. This stops the decay process and buys you some time to think about the next step. It also keeps the root in place which allows the bone to stay where it is in case you decide on removal and the placement of an implant and crown in the future.
Since I mentioned the implant, let’s talk about that a bit. One option, other than what’s written above, is to have the root removed and an implant placed. There are times that the area needs a bone graft as well, but that can only be decided via a CBCT which is a 3-D radiograph for the mouth.
Once the implant is placed and allowed to integrate with the bone, a crown can get attached to it via screw retention or cementation. The preferred method is through the use of a screw but that cannot always be done.
Another option is to remove the tooth and have a three-tooth bridge made. The bridge uses the adjacent teeth as a means of retention to replace the missing tooth. This is cemented permanently and acts like your own tooth.
Another consideration is removal of the root and add a tooth to a partial denture if you already have one.
You could also have the root removed and a flipper made. This is a replacement tooth that is removable daily but allows you to have a tooth in the missing space for cosmetics. It is not meant to be a functional tooth replacement, though many patients use them for years.
Lastly, you might be able to have a new post and crown made as long as there is enough root above the bone for the dentist to get some retention. This decision can only be made with a thorough evaluation and X-rays. It is never a 100 percent solution; however, I have done this many times where it has functioned for many years.
You could, of course, take the root out and never replace it. Depending on the circumstances, I often recommend the very first option in these cases for reasons already discussed.
If you left things as is, you asked what would happen ... the decay would continue and the gums would eventually grow over the root and into the space where the decay is. This will affect some of your options in the future and leave an area for food and plaque to accumulate – this may give you bad breath and will lead to a much more difficult root removal when that was to happen.
I hope this information has helped and I wish you all the best with your decision.
