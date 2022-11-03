Dear John: I wrote to you back in February referencing some pictures. One was of Jerry Garcia and a Disney picture, but the main picture was of a football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Colts in 1964.
I want to thank you for recommending Lelands Auction Company. I consigned the picture with them and the auction was completed. The price I received after their commission was more than I thought possible for my photo.
I just wanted to thank you again for all your help and information. The Jerry Garcia picture is still here. I have not found a buyer for that, but am not worried. — D.P., internet
Dear D.P.: I appreciate hearing the rest of the story. I remember the photograph of the stadium and fans in the picture. It is nice to hear the good results of the sale.
If you are still interested in selling the Jerry Garcia photograph, here is an auction company that specializes in rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia. The website is www.itsonlyrocknroll.com . Good luck.
Dear John: I have a complete five-volume set of hardcover books titled “Pictorial History of World War II.” The books were published by Wm. H. Wise & Co, Inc. and are all in excellent condition.
The photos are fascinating, and I am sure there is someone out there interested in these books. Can you give me an idea of their value and where I could sell them?
Thank you for any help. — P.R., internet
Dear P.R.: Yes, there are likely people that would have interest in the set of books but not likely willing to pay much. Why not consider a donation of the set to your local library or a veteran’s organization?
Dear John: I read your column every week in our local newspaper and always enjoy it.
I was given a Domestic Sewing Machine about 10 years ago. It is in an oak cabinet with a drop leaf on the left side. There are six drawers, and it is in excellent condition given its age.
I am pretty sure it is at least 100 years old. I still use it upon occasion.
Can you give me any information about it and if it has any value now? — H.K., internet
Dear H.K.: There is specific collector interest in antique sewing machines. The Domestic Sewing machine you have is low on the totem pole of collectors looking for early sewing machines. It was likely made during the 1920s to ’30s.
That it can still be used is more valuable than the dollars it would sell for. As long as you have interest in using the machine, it would better kept. Otherwise, it would be a good move to donate it to the Hospice Attic.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
