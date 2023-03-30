Seven Rivers students win at national art competition

Seven Rivers Christian School has three students that were the only students in the state of Florida to win big at a national art competition.
Elsie Auber, eighth grade, Gage Bowen, first grade, and Taryn Hegarty, 11th grade, were all winners of the 2023 NASA Student Art Contest.
NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, invites students in grades K-12 to draw, paint or design what’s next in science, aeronautics and exploration in the 2023 NASA Langley Student Art Contest.
The contest is open to all children grades K-12 attending public, private, parochial and home-schools who are residents of the United States. This year's contest received more than 900 entries.
"Seven Rivers is extremely proud to have three winners be recognized for their artistic talents, let alone be the only three winners representing the state of Florida," said Jennifer Bowen, SRCS art teacher.
