For the past decade, Rose Gordon, 84, of Homosassa has been overseeing a February fundraising event that often includes a bake sale, lunch and raffle of gift baskets, all to raise money to help pay the costs of caring for rescued animals.
Her neighbors in the Walden Woods manufactured home community near U.S. 19 raised $1,860 in February, which Gordon donated to Precious Paws Rescue in Lecanto and the Humane Society of Citrus County. The pet food collected will go to food banks.
People seeking assistance from food banks often can’t afford to buy pet food, so the food banks help them by collecting not only human food but pet food, Gordon explained.
This year, a few days after the February event, Gordon was admitted to the hospital for atrial fibrillation. She is home now and said she’s feeling much better. But she said this is her last year organizing the fundraiser.
She is trying to encourage her neighbor, Lorry Davies, to take over the fundraiser. Davies is not sure yet if she wants the responsibility, but she said she appreciates the dedication and effort Gordon has put in for needy animals and would like to spotlight Gordon’s work.
Pat O’Brien, vice president of Precious Paws, also said she appreciates Gordon’s hard work.
“She personally loves animals,” O’Brien said about Gordon. “What she believes in her own personal life, she extends to the community.”
Gordon has been an animal lover all her life.
Born in Germany, she was a child during World War II. Her family’s house was bombed and her family moved to a rural area. She lived with her grandmother in one village, and her father lived two villages away.
“I had no doll, no nothing,” she recalled. However, she found a baby carriage in which she tucked in a billy goat and took him for rides. She dressed him in baby clothes.
Her family also took in a piglet born to a wild pig. The piglet was like a pet, sleeping in a doghouse and amiably ambling into the village on the end of a leash.
After she grew up, Gordon married a soldier in the U.S. Army and moved with him in 1961 to Ohio. In 1977, the Gordons moved to West Palm Beach.
Rose worked as a city bus driver and for UPS.
She moved to Walden Woods in 2001. And most of the time, she’s had pets. She shares her abode with her 15-year-old dachshund-terrier mix, Pepper.
She also has four children, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Before Pepper, there was Rosie, the chihuahua.
And there were the two mauxies, Gina and Fritzi. After they crossed the pet rainbow bridge, Rose saw Lola and Buddy at the Crystal River Mall at a pet adoption event hosted by Precious Paws.
The doggy duo scooted up to a little fence to meet Rose. She took them home, even though they were old and sick.
After that, she talked to O’Brien at Precious Paws and started collecting money for that rescue group. She also has raised funds for many rescues and shelters over the years.
Davies, who’s lived in Walden Woods just a year, said her husband likes to play Wii and Walden Woods has a Wii league, but it filled up. So Davies and her husband started a new league at their house. And that’s where they met Rose.
Davies helped Rose create the gift baskets this year. Although there was no lunch at this past February’s fundraising event, there was pie and ice cream, followed by the gift basket raffle.
O’Brien, of Precious Paws, said in addition to the $930 that her group received, she packed up a vanful of pet food and supplies that will be donated to food pantries.
O’Brien praised Walden Woods residents for supporting animals.
“It’s a community that does things for one another,” she said.
Precious Paws, which is a nonprofit in Lecanto that was founded in 2009, helps find homes for homeless dogs and cats.
O’Brien said the organization’s veterinarian bills, alone, average about $30,000 a year. Through yard sales, a Christmas fund drive, golf events like one planned April 3, and people who make charitable donations, Precious Paws stays afloat.
And people like Rose are essential.
Rose has been the one who has done all the hard work of the fundraiser, O’Brien said. “She’s been the backbone of the event. ... It’s nice to see that, for someone who has been working in the background, that someone is saying ‘thank you’ to her.”
Rose’s efforts haven’t been confined to just February of each year, either.
Right now, there are two cages in the clubhouse, and Rose uses her home as a pet food drop-off.
O’Brien’s the one who often picks up the goods.
Although the pet food and pet care fundraiser is based at Walden Woods, Davies said if people elsewhere would like to donate to the cause, they can contact her at ohlorry@gmail.com.
As Davies said, “We’re an equal opportunity collection site.”
