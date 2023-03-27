CC Gordon story rose and lorry.jpg

Rose Gordon, left, has organized a fundraiser for the past 10 years at Walden Woods in Homosassa that benefits area pet rescues and food banks. Lorrie Davies is Gordon’s neighbor and helped with the February event. The poster board highlights Gordon’s efforts since her first fundraiser in 2014.

For the past decade, Rose Gordon, 84, of Homosassa has been overseeing a February fundraising event that often includes a bake sale, lunch and raffle of gift baskets, all to raise money to help pay the costs of caring for rescued animals.

Her neighbors in the Walden Woods manufactured home community near U.S. 19 raised $1,860 in February, which Gordon donated to Precious Paws Rescue in Lecanto and the Humane Society of Citrus County. The pet food collected will go to food banks.

