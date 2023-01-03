Boat Tours of Kings Bay
What: The Manatee Eco Tourism Association (M.E.T.A.) represented by Crystal River Watersports, Plantation Adventure Center, Explorida Adventure Center, Manatee Tour and Dive and River Ventures will provide manatee tours on Kings Bay. Tours are approximately 30 minutes and are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day, weather permitting.
When: Saturday - the first tour leaves the dock at 9:30 a.m. and the last ride leaves at 4:30 p.m. Sunday - the first tour leaves the dock at 9:30 a.m. and the last ride leaves at 3:30 p.m. *Time subject to change
Cost: Tours are $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12 years and children 5 and younger are free. Purchase tickets for these tours at the boat dock only.
Where: You can see the boat ride location on the map. It is on the west side (water side) of U.S. 19 at the end of N.W. Third Street.
Manatee Eco Tourism Association
The Manatee Eco Tourism Association, more popularly known as M.E.T.A., was formed about 10 years ago by a group of local dive shop owners and other concerned individuals to better promote responsible practices for swimming with manatees in our Citrus County waters. Over the years, the membership of this 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has expanded to include more representatives of the Citrus County tourism industry involved in manatee tours, lodging and restaurants, including individuals, with the goal of promoting responsible and sustainable ecotourism.
Among M.E.T.A.’s many accomplishments are the development of a Guardian Guide Program with Save the Manatee Club that established voluntary guidelines agreeable to industry and environmentalists, training and talks on area ecology and manatee biology, and the creation of a Manatee Distress Network that allows tour operators to serve as the “eyes and ears” on the water to alert the US Fish & Wildlife Service and the Florida Wildlife Commission of manatees in need of intervention and rescue.
Guided Kayak Tours.
What: Hunter Springs Kayaks will be offering guided kayak tours. Tour guides will take you on a 1-hour tour of the bay and Hunter Springs area, giving a firsthand glance at the beauty of our Nature Coast! You can book your time in advance online through the link on www.GoManateeFest.com. *Weather permitting.
When: Saturday - the first tour leaves at 9:30 a.m. and the last tour leaves at 4:30 p.m. Sunday - the first tour leaves at 9:30 a.m. and the last tour leaves at 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $10; Reservations available in advance online at www.gomanateefest.com.
Where: You can see the kayak launch location on the map. It is on the west side (water side) of U.S. 19 at the end of NW Third Street.
Three Sisters Springs – Free Shuttle/Tours
What: As a joint offering of the Florida Manatee Festival, Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex, the City of Crystal River, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife, you can take a free shuttle right from the Manatee Festival to Three Sisters Springs and the new Visitor’s Center! Fun and informative programs will be held throughout the weekend at both Three Sisters and the Visitor’s Center along with conservation displays at Three Sisters Springs. As an internationally famous manatee refuge and beautiful wildlife park, Three Sister's Springs is a bucket list experience like no other in the world. As hundreds of manatees flock to the springs to take advantage of the consistent 72-degree waters, the beautiful boardwalk and surrounding trails are the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse of not only the manatee but the incredible beauty of the Nature Coast!
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (last shuttle to Three Sisters leaves at 3:30 p.m.); Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (last shuttle to Three Sisters leaves at 3:30 p.m.) *Times subject to change
Cost: Free during the festival weekend
Where: Festival attendees can catch the shuttle buses on 5th Street near the gate entrance.
