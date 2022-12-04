Precious Paws Rescue and the staff of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch Thrift Store invite the public to come on out and meet Santa, take a picture or just give him a wish list.
Santa will be at the Sheriffs Ranches Thrift Store from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Families, kids and pets are invited to sit down on the sofa and take a picture. There is no set fee for a picture as guests are taking their own picture, but a donation to Precious Paws Rescue would be appreciated.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier and on a leash for their safety. There is no need to make an appointment, just have a little holiday patience if there is a bit of a wait.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a Precious Paws Rescue volunteer will return the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.