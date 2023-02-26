At its core, the Floral City Strawberry Festival is a genuine salute to our local agriculture. According to the Agriculture Alliance of Citrus County, agriculture is an important component of the cultural and economic environment in Citrus County and its continued vitality is beneficial for all residents. Additionally, Citrus County’s agricultural lands provide a broad spectrum of environmental benefits such as green space, preservation of wetlands, water storage, groundwater recharge, protection of well fields, water filtration, flood control, purification of air, carbon sequestering, and generation of oxygen. Additional benefits of agriculture include the preservation of wildlife habitat, (including habitat for a wide, variety of birds and threatened and endangered species), a buffer between urban development and natural areas, forests and woodlands, and scenic views.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
There are no services available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.