Let’s just say I was out doing errands. As I have a tendency to talk to people around me, it came up in a conversation that I am a Baha’i. The reaction was not a positive one. It made me wonder what this individual had heard or read about the Baha’i Faith. It also made me think about the history of all the major religions.
Historically, as many people know, a new religion has not received the welcome that it deserves. Moses, Jesus, Muhammad and the founders of other major religions faced incredible challenges from existing clergy and others holding power. As a result, it took many years for their religions, each of which calls for a change in culture, to take root.
Bahai’s believe in progressive revelation. This means that each Manifestation of God not only glorifies the One that came before but is the resurrection of His religion and the fulfillment of His prophesies. The changes made are social in nature and are necessary to address the needs of the age.
The spiritual laws remain the same or are built upon. For example, Christ said, “Come ye after Me, and I will make you to become fishers of men.” Baha’u’llah, the messenger of God for this day, says “Come ye after Me, that We may make you to become quickeners of mankind.”
The oneness of mankind, the oneness of God and His prophets, and the oneness of religion is the call of God in this day. He has provided the means for bringing the world together as one family. How could this be anything but wonderful?
