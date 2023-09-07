Open your heart, move your feet, and help Unity Church of Citrus County celebrate the Unity World Day of Prayer Sept. 14.
An interfaith service is planned for 6 p.m., but community activities start at 11 a.m. in Unity's sanctuary, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto.
The day's theme is "The Heart of Healing," according to Prayer Chaplain Pam Redmer.
But locally, no registration is necessary.
After an 11 a.m. meditation and prayer service, a "Meditation in Motion" session will be held in the café at 1:30 p.m.
Redmer, who will be leading this session, said, "It's about opening the heart. It's a practice using dance and music to allow healing to come through. It's really about love."
Incorporating concepts and practices of Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists, the session begins with a warmup that helps people understand what to do with their breath and feet.
For those feeling hesitant about putting their dancing skills to the test, Redmer said, "We have a saying, 'If you can walk, you can dance; if you can talk, you can sing.'"
That session will be followed by one at 2:30 p.m. in the café for both practitioners of Reiki healing and those who would like a healing. The session will begin with meditation and will be led by "Aviva," who teaches Reiki at Unity.
Next up, at 3:30 p.m., is a planetary healing circle -- prayers for the planet -- led by Gloria Grossbrenner. This will be either in the café or outside.
At 4:15 p.m., Barbara Newkirk will lead a labyrinth walk on the church's labyrinth, amidst the trees on its property.
Light refreshments will be available from 5-6 p.m. in the café.
Then, at 6 p.m., the interfaith service in the sanctuary will include representatives from the Bahá'ís of Citrus County, the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and practitioners of Hinduism and Taoism, as well as Unity members.
The service will end with a Buddhist prayer.
Redmer said that with the theme, "The Heart of Healing," that "We really are talking about the love of God in its highest form, a spiritual love, the healing force within us all."
She said Unity members are pleased to invite members of the community to visit them, see the campus, and join with them in the day of prayer when "the world is in such a chaotic state."
It is a hope the day will provide "a new way of seeing, a respite, a new way of being in the world," she said. "It's a way to be in the world, but not of it. It's for a time and a place of peace," she said.
Redmer is one of eight prayer chaplains at Unity and they are planning the event, she said.
For information about the event or Unity, call the church at 352-746-1270.
