Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.